Matt Hardy Reveals His Wildest Interaction With A Fan

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about his wildest fan interaction and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the wildest fan interaction he has had: “We had a PO box, and there was a young lady who sent me a vial of her blood. And it wasn’t small, it was a big vial of her blood. And she said in the note, ‘We’ve met, and I know you don’t know me well, but we are connected. We are linked. And I need you to take this blood, put it into a syringe, and inject it into your own blood vessels.’

“She said. ‘And if you put my blood into your blood vessels, then give me a vial of yours, and this is my return address,’ she said. ‘And we’ll forever be linked. We can always feel one another.’ I mean, it sounded like a script out of True Blood. It was wild… We deleted that mail real quick. We deleted the whole PO box after that. We changed. So no, that was wild. That’s probably the most wild fan interaction I’ve ever had. I’ll give it to her, she was committed to the bit.”

On being a fan of the Royal Rumble: “Wen we were watching the Royal Rumble as fans before we were officially in the business and part of WWE and doing WWE Royal Rumbles, I just thought the Royal Rumble was a really interesting, neat, and unpredictable concept. You take 30 guys, you send them in, you have no idea what order they’re coming in. You have no idea what rivalries may begin or maybe continue in this match. And there are so many different ways to make cool combinations in the Royal Rumble. And I think the unpredictability of the Royal Rumble is what makes it so compelling. Because you never know what you’re going to see.”

