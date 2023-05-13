Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Wants To Redeem Himself, Says Fans Will See A Major Change

In the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about his brother Jeff’s commitment to staying clean and sober and his brother wants to redeem himself. Jeff returned to AEW after ten months away following a DUI arrest. He said that Jeff is “disciplined on all levels.” He said Jeff has committed a routine of exercise, including waking up at 5 AM every morning to work out. He noted that Jeff was so committed to this, he left the Hardy Compound immediately after The Firm Deletion to stick to it.

Matt said: “I think he does want to redeem himself to a degree. Also, I just think there’s a point where he knows who he is better than anyone else, better than any other time in his existence. And he knows what he has to do to do the right thing. You’ll probably see a major change in Jeff when it comes to that capacity. You won’t catch him slipping. You won’t catch him f***ing around. He’s very business. When he goes out, he’s going to be great. Fun-loving and whatnot, but he’s just very serious. It’s like, when work is done, ‘Okay, I just go to my room… and I do what I need to do to stay on this path I’m on.’“