Matt Hardy Names His Top Wrestlers Of 2023, Wrestler Of The Year

Matt Hardy has weighed in on which wrestlers who had the best year in 2023. The AEW star touched on the topic during the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the runner-ups: “I think Swerve [Strickland] really had a breakout year. I think LA Knight obviously had a breakout year. And someone else that I think really had amazing growth in 2023 was Dominik Mysterio. Those are probably the top three that pop into my mind.”

On his wrestler of the year: “My pro wrestler of the year for 2023 is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I just…once again, a breakthrough year for him, where he became legitimately AEW’s top guy. He became the face of AEW. He started as a heel, he had this incredible transition to a babyface, the whole story with Adam Cole, just unexpectedly became the hottest thing on AEW programming. And they were so good as a tag team together. Better Than You Baybay. MJF, he just killed it.”