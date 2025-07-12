Matt Jackson Says Current AEW Roster Is As Good As Any Roster in Wrestling History

Matt Jackson recently spoke with Renee Paquette for for Close-Up podcast and was asked about the current AEW roster. Jackson said the AEW roster is as good as any roster in wrestling history. Highlights of his comments are below (h/t Fightful).

“It’s crazy to think. The roster we have currently, now, I would put it against any roster in wrestling history. Talent-wise. In-ring performance-wise, I feel like we are number one. It’s hard to even get better than what we are now. The younger guys that are on the lower card, they can get up to that main event status working with the veterans we have. The OGs, you don’t have an AEW without a Chris Jericho, without a Jon Moxley. Those two were the biggest pivotal superstars that we had to try and grow this place and immediately feel like a major company. Those two don’t get enough credit for what they have done for this place,” Jackson said.