Matt Menard On Backstage Environment In AEW, What His Relationship Is Like With CM Punk

Matt Menard recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling, and the 2point0 member addressed recent reports surrounding the backstage environment in AEW and what his relationship is like with CM Punk. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Matt Menard on the backstage environment in AEW: “I look forward to Thursday when I get to go online when I get home and find out what’s been going on in the locker room….I don’t feel any tension or any bad vibes. I don’t know, everybody gets along.”

On what his relationship is like with CM Punk: “I love having CM Punk around. We’re always talking, having a good time. … Punk is a great guy.”