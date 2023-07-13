wrestling / News

Matt Menard on Getting Away With Saying Edgy Line on TV

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
BTE Champions 2point0 Matt Menard Jeff Parker AEW Image Credit: The Show RULES

– During The Daddy Magic Show, AEW wrestler Matt Menard revealed how he got away with saying the phrase “suck my ass” on TV because the phrase was not on their list of banned words. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Menard on wanting to get the phrase on TV: “I remember another time, ‘suck my ass’, I wanted to get on TV. I actually got it on. That was a struggle because we have a list of stuff that we’re not supposed to say. I remember this right to Tony [Khan], ‘Suck my ass, is that okay?’ So they’re going through the list, and it’s not on the list. ‘Suck my ass’, not on the list. I guess you can say it. So I said it.”

On when it happened: “This is like early January 2022. I remember we were in New Jersey, in the Street Fight, me, Jeff, Garcia against [Santana and Ortiz] and Eddie Kingston. Go back and watch that, the Mark Henry, ‘It’s time for the main event’ promo, yeah, I say, ‘Suck my ass.’ I remember saying it, and CM Punk walking by, and he was just dying. He’s like, ‘Did you just say suck my ass?’ You’re damn right I did.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Matt Menard, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading