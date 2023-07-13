– During The Daddy Magic Show, AEW wrestler Matt Menard revealed how he got away with saying the phrase “suck my ass” on TV because the phrase was not on their list of banned words. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Menard on wanting to get the phrase on TV: “I remember another time, ‘suck my ass’, I wanted to get on TV. I actually got it on. That was a struggle because we have a list of stuff that we’re not supposed to say. I remember this right to Tony [Khan], ‘Suck my ass, is that okay?’ So they’re going through the list, and it’s not on the list. ‘Suck my ass’, not on the list. I guess you can say it. So I said it.”

On when it happened: “This is like early January 2022. I remember we were in New Jersey, in the Street Fight, me, Jeff, Garcia against [Santana and Ortiz] and Eddie Kingston. Go back and watch that, the Mark Henry, ‘It’s time for the main event’ promo, yeah, I say, ‘Suck my ass.’ I remember saying it, and CM Punk walking by, and he was just dying. He’s like, ‘Did you just say suck my ass?’ You’re damn right I did.”