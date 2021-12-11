Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow Set For AEW Winter Is Coming

A new match is official for next week’s AEW Winter is Coming. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Rampage that Matt Sydal will take on Wardlow on next Wednesday’s special episode of Dynamite.

The full lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Daniel Bryan

* Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals: MJF vs. Dante Martin

* Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

* Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow