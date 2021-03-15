wrestling / News

Matt Taven vs. Vincent Added To ROH 19th Anniversary PPV

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH 19th Anniversary

Ring of Honor has announced that an unsanctioned match between Matt Taven and Vincent has been added to the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV. The event happens on March 26 at 8 PM ET on PPV and for HonorClub members. The first hour will air for free on multiple platforms. Here’s the updated card:

* ROH World Championship: RUSH (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* ROH World Television Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Tracy Williams
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (c) vs. Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus
* Unsanctioned Match: Matt Taven vs. Vincent
* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

