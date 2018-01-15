Mauro Ranallo Says Frank Shamrock Saved Him From Choking

– Mauro Ranallo was saved by Frank Shamrock from choking to death on food. Ranallo revealed the news on Twitter, noting that he began choking on a piece of salmon when Shamrock performed the Heimlich maneuver and got the piece dislodged. Ranallo called it the “scariest moment of my life” and said he shared the news just to let people know the maneuver works.

You can see Ranallo’s posts below:

Please learn the Heimlich maneuver. @frankshamrock saved my life with it tonight. 🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 15, 2018

Salmon! — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 15, 2018