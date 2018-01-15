 

Mauro Ranallo Says Frank Shamrock Saved Him From Choking

January 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mauro Ranallo

– Mauro Ranallo was saved by Frank Shamrock from choking to death on food. Ranallo revealed the news on Twitter, noting that he began choking on a piece of salmon when Shamrock performed the Heimlich maneuver and got the piece dislodged. Ranallo called it the “scariest moment of my life” and said he shared the news just to let people know the maneuver works.

You can see Ranallo’s posts below:

