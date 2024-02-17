Maven Recalls Going Off-Script on WWE Sunday Night Heat in 2003

– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven recalled an instance where he went off-script in a match against MASADA on WWE Sunday Night Heat that took place in 2003. According to Maaven, the non-contracted talent in MASADA attempted to pin Maven in a way that wasn’t acceptable for an enhancement talent against a main roster Superstar. As a result, Maven took the match into his own hands, no-selling a pinfall attempt by Masada. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on his feeling going backstage after the match: “As I’m walking up the ramp to go back to gorilla. I’m actually terrified because I know I went off script. I know I wasn’t supposed to clothesline him, I wasn’t supposed to jump off him when I did. I also know that what I did was right. Why was it right? You can’t, as a name guy, have someone doing something that disrespectful to you. Like I said, do I think he did anything maliciously? No, absolutely not. I think he was having his regular his regular style match. He’s probably done that a million times, and if I was wrestling him on an indie match, no problem, but I knew that I was going to have to face Arn Anderson. I knew that Gerald Brisco was going to be sitting at the monitors backstage when I got back there. I knew the wrath I would incur if I walked through that curtain and I made their talent, the talent that they pay on a weekly basis, look less than.”

On Arn Anderson and Gerald Brisco commending him for how he handled things: “As soon as I get to the top of the ramp, I peek the curtain open, and I walk through, standing right there are Arn Anderson and Gerald Brisco. Both of them immediately told me I did the right thing. They said, ‘Maven, there’s no way as a main guy, you can let someone who’s just trying out, make you look stupid, make you look lesser than.’ Both of them congratulated me, told me I did the right thing, and again, I was immediately relieved.”

On explaining to MASADA what happened: “After that, my next step was to find MASADA and just explain myself, explain what happened. I remember when, as soon as I saw him, he was a little bit shaken and didn’t understand, but once I told him and once I explained my position, actually, Arn, I think was there with me. Once I explained it, he completely understood. He knew it was just a mistake. He was wrestling his normal match. Nothing he was trying to do again, [there was] no malicious intent. He just got carried up and I completely understand. I know he’s actually still wrestling to this day and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”