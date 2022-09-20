Max Caster Trolls MJF Over Interview Comments About The Acclaimed

Max Caster did some careful editing in order to troll MJF over his recent comments about The Acclaimed. MJF appeared on Barstool Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker and, during the interview, took shots at the AEW tag team, saying “Everybody loves the Acclaimed, except me.”

He continued on to say, “I detest Max Caster. Max Caster consistently makes sexual advancements on me on online. He’s always sexually harassing, and the fact that Megha Parekh, our lawyer, has not got into the bottom of it yet, and it’s gotten nothing done with — the Max Caster situation is really upsetting at this point.”

Caster cut the clip down to an earlier part in the interview where MJF repeated Walker’s statement that “Everybody loves The Acclaimed” and wrote:

“THANK YOU @The_MJF for the nice words on the @rasslin show! You are so HANDSOME! This isn’t the first or last time you’ve given me a *RUB* SCISSOR ME, DADDY! #AEWGrandSlam @AEW #MicDrop”

He also replied to that with a clip of Caster just saying “Sure” to “Everybody loves The Acclaimed” and wrote “MJF is such a supportive BF.” You can see Caster’s tweets and the full video below: