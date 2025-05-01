Mayu Iwatani Signs With Marigold After Leaving STARDOM

As previously reported, Mayu Iwatani left STARDOM earlier this week after fourteen years with the promotion. Now, her next destination is known. In a post on Twitter, Marigold has announced that Iwatani has signed with them and will debut at their event on May 4 at Korakuen Hall. It will stream on Wrestle Universe at 5:30 AM ET.

The Joshi Puroresu Icon has stepped into the Golden Garden! Join us LIVE on May 4 from Korakuen Hall on Wrestle Universe!

6:30PM JST

5:30AM Eastern

2:30AM Pacific

10:30AM BSThttps://t.co/vDwXf9pjwZ#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/GvGbpvecDn — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) May 1, 2025