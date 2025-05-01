wrestling / News
Mayu Iwatani Signs With Marigold After Leaving STARDOM
May 1, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Mayu Iwatani left STARDOM earlier this week after fourteen years with the promotion. Now, her next destination is known. In a post on Twitter, Marigold has announced that Iwatani has signed with them and will debut at their event on May 4 at Korakuen Hall. It will stream on Wrestle Universe at 5:30 AM ET.
The Joshi Puroresu Icon has stepped into the Golden Garden! Join us LIVE on May 4 from Korakuen Hall on Wrestle Universe!
6:30PM JST
5:30AM Eastern
2:30AM Pacific
10:30AM BSThttps://t.co/vDwXf9pjwZ#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/GvGbpvecDn
— Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) May 1, 2025