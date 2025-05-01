wrestling / News

Mayu Iwatani Signs With Marigold After Leaving STARDOM

May 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mayu Iwatani Image Credit: STARDOM

As previously reported, Mayu Iwatani left STARDOM earlier this week after fourteen years with the promotion. Now, her next destination is known. In a post on Twitter, Marigold has announced that Iwatani has signed with them and will debut at their event on May 4 at Korakuen Hall. It will stream on Wrestle Universe at 5:30 AM ET.

