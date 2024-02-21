Mayu Iwatani Calls Mercedes Mone A ‘Pro’s Pro’, Comments On Respecting Her

In an interview with NJPW1972.com, Mayu Iwatani spoke about previously working with Mercedes Mone, calling her a ‘pro’s pro’ and mentioning how much she respects her. The two had a match at Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom on April 23, 2023, where Iwatani won the IWGP Women’s Championship.

She said: “I was so happy! In the moment I really felt for the first time that it was a good thing I wasn’t the first champion. You know, I’d actually said to a lot of people there was no point in me going for that belt if I wasn’t the first, I wouldn’t challenge after losing in the tournament. I was encouraged not to give up, and sure enough little by little I started feeling ‘you know, I do kinda want that title’ and then ‘I’ll win it, I’ll definitely win it!’ And when I did, I felt in a way that it was better I never won it the first time. Someone the presence that she has, it doesn’t seem real that I would be able to face her, right? Like it shouldn’t happen, but it did, and it was such an important experience. Mercedes is amazing. The way she carries herself, she’s just such a pro’s pro. The way she’s so good at getting a rise out of opponents and the people. Io Shirai and Nanae Takahashi are the two women I’ve always respected the most in wrestling, but Mercedes definitely joined that list. I’m not really one to show frustration, and I’ve got a pretty long fuse. A lot of girls will grab hair at press conferences and go for that trash talk and I’m not the type to do that. With Mercedes I got really hot. She made me want to tear her apart, and that’s to her credit (laughs). That’s the superstar in her, she can do that and then when the time is right make sure all of the attention is on her and her alone in that ring.“