McKenzie Mitchell Talks About Her Plans After WWE Release

As previously reported, McKenzie Mitchell announced that she had been released from WWE, on the same day the company cut several corporate employees. During a virtual signing for RDP Promotions (via Post Wrestling), Mitchell spoke about her future plans now that she is no longer working for WWE. Here are highlights:

On her time in NXT: “When you do what you love, you’re not working. That’s truly how it was in NXT. NXT is home for me. I love Shawn Michaels dearly and I love all of the talent there. Really excited to see what they do.”

On her future plans: “I can’t reveal all my secrets, right? (Mitchell responded when asked what’s next for her) I can’t tell you guys everything. I will say I have been talking about my jewelry business, Headline. I’m really excited to see where that goes and then next year, it’s only been six months of the business and it’s been really, really great. As far as wrestling goes, I don’t know exactly yet. Maybe I do. But I can’t tell you guys exactly what I’m thinking. It’s just a matter of time. I’m gonna give myself the holidays, I’m gonna do a couple of interviews. There is one that I’m doing exclusively on the 20th. But I don’t know yet. You’ll have to wait and see.”

On working with Wes Lee: “Well, if you’re a fan of NXT and you were watching weekly, you notice that Wes Lee and I always had a really great time. Truly. Wes and I have known each other for almost seven, eight years because we worked at IMPACT together and so what you would see on camera is genuine, truly. I would always wanna do that with all of the people I was working with backstage. I wanted to be a member of the NXT universe and how you guys were watching the show is how I genuinely wanted to give reactions and to respond and so I thought like you guys when I was doing the backstage interviews but Wes Lee, hands down (was my favorite NXT talent to interview).

Somebody pointed out to me, the last episode of NXT that I was on, the last time you see me, since the release, that I would be on NXT TV or WWE television, you know Wes Lee and I always did high fives. So the last time you’re seeing me on TV is Wes is giving me a high five and saying, ‘Good luck’ and I’m saying, ‘Good luck’ to him and that’s poetic. I think that’s really cool. That’s a great way to go out and we had such a fun time. So now, I wouldn’t wanna be yelled at by a heel so now this is really cool that that’s my last moment on WWE television is a high five from Wes Lee.”