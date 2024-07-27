wrestling / News

Meiko Satomura Announces She’ll Retire In April 2025

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Meiko Satomura Mae Young Classic

Meiko Satomura has confirmed that she will retire in April of next year. Satomura announced during a Sendai Girls press conference that she will retire in April 2025, the 30th anniversary of her debut. She will wrestle her retirement match at Korakuen Hall.

Satomura also said that she will work a number of matches for Sendai Girls starting in September.

Satomura is signed to WWE and is set to compete against Bailey on tomorrow’s WWE live event in Japan.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Meiko Satomura, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading