wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura Announces She’ll Retire In April 2025
Meiko Satomura has confirmed that she will retire in April of next year. Satomura announced during a Sendai Girls press conference that she will retire in April 2025, the 30th anniversary of her debut. She will wrestle her retirement match at Korakuen Hall.
Satomura also said that she will work a number of matches for Sendai Girls starting in September.
Satomura is signed to WWE and is set to compete against Bailey on tomorrow’s WWE live event in Japan.
