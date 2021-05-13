Meiko Satomura Earns NXT UK Women’s Title Shot

– During today’s edition of NXT UK, Meiko Satomura won a Gauntlet Match in order to earn a title shot against NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray. Satomura ended up taking the place of Xia Brookside in today’s No. 1 contenders matchup, as Brookside was not able to compete after she was assaulted by Amale last week.

Satomura will face Kay Lee Ray for a title rematch at a later date. Below are some images and clips from the Gauntlet Match on today’s show.