Meiko Satomura Earns NXT UK Women’s Title Shot
– During today’s edition of NXT UK, Meiko Satomura won a Gauntlet Match in order to earn a title shot against NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray. Satomura ended up taking the place of Xia Brookside in today’s No. 1 contenders matchup, as Brookside was not able to compete after she was assaulted by Amale last week.
Satomura will face Kay Lee Ray for a title rematch at a later date. Below are some images and clips from the Gauntlet Match on today’s show.
Despite an amazing showing in the #GauntletMatch, @IslaDawn must exit, courtesy of @satomurameiko!
Now only a 𝒻𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝑜𝓃𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒶 remains… #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Nj47mlSd8D
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 13, 2021
Not today, @JosephConners. #NXTUK @satomurameiko @JinnyCouture pic.twitter.com/19HubEmufD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 13, 2021
Things aren't going to be so "friendly" this time around. #NXTUK @satomurameiko @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/zqZS9T4f12
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 13, 2021
The FINAL BOSS wins the FINAL MATCH in this #NXTUK #WomensTitle No. 1 Contender's #GauntletMatch!@satomurameiko vs. @Kay_Lee_Ray Part II? LET'S GO. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bsqzD5lz32
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2021
