Member of WWE Board of Directors Steps Down

A new SEC filing made yesterday reveals that Connor Schell is stepping down from his role on the WWE Board of Directors. He cited “an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company” as the reason why he’s stepping down.

It reads:

On July 6, 2022, Connor Schell resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”), effective immediately. Mr. Schell resigned from the Board due to an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company, a global, multi-genre content studio. Mr. Schell’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.