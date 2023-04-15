– Reigning IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone made her presence known at today’s STARDOM event at Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. After Mayu Iwatani was victorious in her tag team match, Mone entered from the crowd, wearing a disguise, wig, and face mask, attacking Iwatani, who she is set to defend her title against in STARDOM later this month.

After the match, Mercedes Mone appeared backstage to cut a promo on Iwatani, “*Laughs* Stupid, stupid Mayu. Don’t you know I am the CEO? I always have a plan in order. I’m not threatened by you! You may be the icon, but I am the living legend! And on April 23, at All-Star Grand Queendom, I am going to let you know that there is a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone.”

Mone is set to defend her IWGP Women’s Championship against Iwatani at the April 23 STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom event. The card will be held at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. You can view some clips and images of Mone’s appearance at STARDOM today below:

More Moné, more Moné! pic.twitter.com/HzANzOloz1 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 15, 2023

Y’all I need to be a comedian 😂🤣🤣🤣 cc @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/hbTh8hXmYc — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 15, 2023