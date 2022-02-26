wrestling / News
Mia Yim Asks Fans to Respect Her Boundaries & Not Come to Her Home
February 26, 2022 | Posted by
Mia Yim issued a plea to fans not to violate her personal boundaries by approaching her and Keith Kee’s home. Yim posted to Twitter on Friday asking that fans not come to their house to say hello, writing:
“We love and appreciate our fans, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Please believe we love you guys. That being said, please don’t come to our home just to say hi. Respect our private home and boundaries.”
Yim didn’t elaborate on the situation. She and Lee got married earlier this month.
