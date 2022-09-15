Mia Yim Says Impact Was Her First Choice After Exiting WWE, Why She Didn’t Try To Join Keith Lee in AEW

Mia Yim has been back in her old stomping grounds of Impact Wrestling since she left WWE, and she recently explained why the company was her first choice of destination. Yim spoke with Straight Talk Wrestling for a new interview and talked about how she only thought of going to Impact because it’s a place she knew she could be comfortable and focus on getting her mental health straight. You can check out the highlights below:

On if she and Lee considered trying to make sure they could be with the same promotion: “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even though me and Keith are together, we are our own separate brands. I never wanted to be one of those couples that are like, ‘If you book my husband, you have to book me’ or vice versa. Or, ‘We’re a package deal.’ We’re not like that, so it’s like, ‘Babe, you go do what you gotta go do.’ In my opinion, Keith is a much bigger star than I am, and I’m completely okay with that. I’m gonna go do me and do whatever I wanna do.”

On returning to Impact: “I’ve always wanted — like, after getting released, Impact was the only thing on my mind. Just because that’s kind of where I started to flourish on TV. My first experience on TV was Impact. And then you know, all my friends are there; Gail is there. I’ve gotten real close with Scott [D’Amore].

“So for me, it was more so trying to get this [mental health] under control, and relearning how — teaching myself that I can wrestle, and I am okay in the ring, you know. It’s more of a mental obstacle for me where I knew that Impact was going to give me that comfortability and the trust to just be like, ‘Hey, we’re here for you, we’re gonna help you with whatever you need. This is your platform, go do what you know you can do, without any hesitation.'”

