Mia Yim, Keith Lee Announce Engagment
WWE stars Mia Yim and Keith Lee are officially set to tie the knot. Yim posted to her Twitter account on Thursday confirming that they had gotten engaged, writing:
“I said yes. Mr. & Mrs. Lee @RealKeithLee”
WWE also commented on the news, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple!
