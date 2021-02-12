wrestling / News

Mia Yim, Keith Lee Announce Engagment

February 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mia Yim Keith Lee

WWE stars Mia Yim and Keith Lee are officially set to tie the knot. Yim posted to her Twitter account on Thursday confirming that they had gotten engaged, writing:

“I said yes. Mr. & Mrs. Lee @RealKeithLee”

WWE also commented on the news, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading