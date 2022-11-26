– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, newly returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim discussed returning to the WWE and booked in the WarGames match at Survivor Series not long after her WWE return. Below are some highlights:

Mia Yim on if there is pressure on getting booked in WarGames right after she returned and other women may have been passed over: “I haven’t felt that pressure since coming back since it’s a lot of the same NXT group. We all really support each other and just want each other to be on top. Whether Bianca [Belair] is champion, it’s awesome seeing her from when I first came to NXT to what she’s doing now, I’m just happy to be there and to cheer her on. So, it’s a lot of that same attitude. It’s wrestling, so I’m sure there is some of that there, but I think because the support and like the sister of the rest of the girls, it kind of overshadows that.”

On wanting to see a return of the WWE Evolution event: “I hope so. I was there for the first one. I wasn’t on any matches or anything, but watching it, I was like, ‘I need to be on the next one.’ So, I hope there’s another one, and I hope I get to be a part of it.”

Yim on what matchup she would want if she could work Evolution 2: “I would want, if there are no rules, I would want Ronda [Rousey] and Shayna [Baszler] versus me and Gail Kim.”

Mia Yim was also asked who she would like to return to WWE with all the names being brought back, and she said “Tegan Nox” as her answer. At this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event, Mia Yim is set to team with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and another unnamed tag team partner in the women’s WarGames Match. They will be facing Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley on Saturday, November 26. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

