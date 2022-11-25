Mia Yim on Triple H Being the Reason for Her WWE Return

– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, newly returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim discussed returning to the WWE being an easy decision with Triple H in charge of the TV product now and more. Below are some highlights:

Mia Yim on Triple H being the one to bring her back: “Triple H. I have a lot of respect for him, and when I found out that he took over, he was bringing all my friends back, and — it was just the right time, right place, and working under him with NXT has been so fun, like it’s so easy to talk to him that it was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge.”

On how Triple H being easy to talk to because of his wrestling background: “So, I don’t know what goes through his mind, but I do think so. But ever since day one, since meeting him, he just has that vibe that you can approach him about anything. If something’s going on that you need time off, or if you have a creative idea, it’s just so easy to just approach him. I don’t know. It’s his energy. It’s his vibes.”

On what the day was like of for her return and if she was in hiding: “It was a hectic day, but yes, I was trying to avoid everybody. And the only person that knew was my “big brother,” Shelton [Benjamin]. And you know, I tell him everything, and I was hiding, but he knew.”

At this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event, Mia Yim is set to steam with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and another unnamed tag team partner in the women’s WarGames Match. They will be facing Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley on Saturday, November 26. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

