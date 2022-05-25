Mia Yim on WWE Fixing Parts of Wrestlers’ Gimmicks That Aren’t Broken, Still Releasing Them Anyway

– Impact Wrestling talent and former WWE Superstar Mia Yim responded to a user on Twitter who claimed WWE wrestlers should work hard at using their ideas for them. This initially started after a fan posted a clip of Mia Yim from a Twitch stream, where she commented on Shotzi’s tank from her NXT days while playing WWE 2K22.

During her Twitch stream, Mia Yim commented, “Shotzi don’t even have her tank anymore because they [WWE] like to fix **** that isn’t broken.”

Later on, a user responded to the clip, writing, “That’s a bad mentality. If u want to be a true WWE superstar u should work hard for it for their ideas. Not ur ideas. Not like u would choose ur gimmick in someone’s movie. That’s why Mia Yim is released. If u had the passion u would’ve did.”

Yim then responded to that tweet, writing, “When you work hard for their ideas, do their ideas, and still get released. Your statement is inaccurate.” You can see that Twitter exchange below.

Yim and her husband, Keith Lee, were both released by WWE last November.