Michelle McCool on Getting Heat in WWE For Dating Undertaker, Leaving In Part Due to It

– Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Michelle McCool recalled the heat she had backstage in WWE over dating the Undertaker and how the issues with talent and writers in the company over it was a contributing factor in her leaving the company.

You can see highlights below and listen to the full podcast below:

On getting heat backstage for dating Undertaker: “Being in the business when — it was very stressful. Like I said, it wasn’t as kumbaya as it is now, or as it seemingly is. We fought and clawed our way onto TV screens week after week. And then, it also wasn’t cool at the time to date a top guy. So I had to struggle with you know, the heat of being with Mark and, that’s the only reason I was on TV and blah blah blah. And that’s what some of my co-workers were even saying, so that was tough. So they would tell me one thing in the locker room and then go out, and all of a sudden something would get cut, or you’re no longer doing a match with this person. And it’s like, ‘Well, why?’ And Steph would say, ‘So and so complained, they don’t like this storyline, they don’t like this.’ So it was always hard for me to enjoy those moments when there was so much stress on the outside taking place what felt like 100% of the time.”

On leaving WWE: “It was tough, I mean just leaving in itself was tough. Because it got to a point where I was dealing with so much. Again, mostly being Undertaker’s girlfriend, and why I was on TV. And even having a writer throw the papers up one day and saying, ‘Why don’t we just call it the Michelle McCool/Undertaker show?’ You know, it was just non-stop. And I went to Vince on numerous occasions, and bless his heart, he was wonderful. But I just said, ‘Vince, I don’t want to hate something that I grew up loving so much. And the longer I stay, the more I’m like, getting a sour taste in my mouth.’ So making that decision to leave, was hard as it is.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.