– During a recent appearance on Six Feet Under, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool discussed the current state of the WWE women’s division, noting she would kill to work with some of the current WWE women’s Superstars. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

McCool on her days in the women’s division: “I wished we had those opportunities when I was there. We had some good talent, I had some great matches with several different girls. There are some girls today that I would kill to be in the ring with obviously.”

Her thoughts on Bianca Belair: “I love watching Bianca, her strength is unmatched. People try to give these past girls all this credit, and there were a lot of strong girls. I was never the one that was getting lifted and tossed around, and one match with her I got lifted and tossed around real easy.”

On wanting to work with Bayley: “You know who I’d love to work with? Bayley. I’m glad they gave that to her, there’s nobody more deserving.”

In recent years, McCool has made several appearances in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble, including 2018, 2022, and 2023.