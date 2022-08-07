Mick Foley On Chamber Of Horrors Match At WCW Halloween Havoc 1991, His Memories Of The Match

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed the Chamber of Horrors Match at WCW Halloween Havoc 1991, Abdullah the Butcher’s selling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on the Chamber of Horrors Match at WCW Halloween Havoc 1991 and his memories of the match: “It is somewhat akin to when The Undertaker’s hand comes up through the earth, and Jim Ross says, ‘He’s alive, he’s alive.’ The bolt of lightning comes down, and Undertaker’s hand comes up. The hand goes back down and no attempt to rescitate or rescue The Undertaker takes place, and instead, the New Rockers come out to take on the Bushwhackers in a non-televised dark match. It’s something like that. But like you said, this is a monstrosity. Chamber of Horrors, I never did an Elimination Chamber, but it’s something like that, right? The switch falls down, I have to pretend I don’t see it fall down. I do remember Sting threw some big wooden board or door or something, and you can see my eyes following it as it goes up. Instead of bringing my hands up or blocking it, I follow it all the way down and come up with the crimson mask. I could see how a fan could say, shouldn’t he have seen that coming? When I was thrown into the ropes, I did kind of a handspring over the top rope with the idea that I would hit the chamber upside down. I don’t know if they caught it or not, but it was the only time I ever took that bump. I don’t ever suggest anyone does.”

On Abdullah the Butcher’s selling: “My answer, when I’m ever asked about the Chamber of Horrors, I reply, ‘There’s a reason why there was no Chamber of Horrors 2.’ It was a disaster. I had to climb up there, I had to pretend that I didn’t know that Rick Steiner was reversing Abdullah. Kind of gave him a standing belly-to-belly into the wheelchair. This part, Abdullah was selling it. He was really cooking. It looked really cool. Then, they brought down the ghouls to carry him off. The ramp wasn’t set up correctly, Abdullah then fights off the ghouls and we have a classic on our hands. But within the confines of that awful match, there was a lot of good stuff.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Foley Is Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.