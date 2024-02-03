Mick Foley Says He’s Thinking About One Final Match

Mick Foley says he has been thinking of doing one final match as he prepares to turn 60. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently 58 and is known for his hardcore matches, and he said on Foley is Pod that he’s thought about doing a deathmatch of all things for his 60th birthday. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the possibility of one more match: “60’s right around the corner. Thinking of doing one final match for my sixtieth birthday, a deathmatch. I’m not kidding. I think it’d be a great incentive to drop those 100 big ones. I think it might be fun. No [it wouldn’t be in WWE], I don’t think so. I think it would be a pretty gory spectacle. I’m just thinking about it. I put it out there to two of my kids. They’re like, ‘Would you get hurt?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, probably. [laughs]”

FOn the benefits of the match: “I wouldn’t have to get my brain rattled. I’m not averse to a few stitch-a-roonies here and there. It won’t be for everyone, and rightfully, people go, ‘Come on, that’s not good for you.’ But it could help me lose 100 pounds, right. That’s what I’m missing is, I did drop the 100, but I had the WrestleMania thing, I was already down 50, and then I had Vince in my ear, where I made the promise that I was down 80. I don’t have any type of incentive, so I’m just thinking, it’s something I’m throwing out there so this time next year, we might have to revisit that option.”

On his dream opponent for a last match: “Moxley or Matt Cardona. I think Moxley would be the easiest, but Matt has that heat in the Deathmatch world that could really make it something cool.”