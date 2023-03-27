Mick Foley To Host Dresslemania Charity Event This Weekend

Mick Foley is set to be the host for GAW TV’s Dresslemania charity event this weekend, which will stream on FITE TV. Here’s the press release:

DRESSLEMANIA GOES HOLLYWOOD!

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to act as special guest host for GAW TV’s third annual fundraising event, with all proceeds to benefit Childhelp®

NASHVILLE (February 21, 2023) – Grown Ass Women (GAW) TV today announced the launch of its 3rd annual charity fundraising event, DRESSLEMANIA III.

DressleMania is an online auction culminating in a live in-person celebration, where celebrities donate dresses, gowns and other autographed and/or collectible items for fans to bid on and own. This year, 100% of the purchase price from the auctioned items will benefit Childhelp® (childhelp.org), a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training.

The live event celebration, in partnership with Thuzio by Triller, will take place Saturday, April 1 at 9 p.m. inside the luxurious and iconic Biltmore Hotel, home of WrestleCon, in downtown Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be the special guest host for the festivities, along with GAW TV hosts Valerie “SoCal Val” Wyndham, Lisa Marie “Victoria/Tara” Varon and five-time IMPACT Wrestling women’s champion, Mickie James.

Fans at the live showcase will have the chance to be part of the audience for a special taping of a new GAW TV episode, presented in partnership with AdFreeShows. Attendees will also have meet-and-greet opportunities with the hosts, celebrity guests, a champagne toast and VIP cocktail party, live donation collections and more. Auction information, live event tickets and links to donate directly to Childhelp® are available at dresslemania.com.

“I’ve been a celebrity ambassador for the last couple of years and Childhelp® has a very special place in my heart,” said James, an 11-time women’s pro wrestling champion. “I thought it was really amazing that this year we could lift them up and bring some awareness to a foundation that is so special to me. We love supporting amazing organizations like this while also doing something fun for our fans at the same time.”

Varon, a seven-time women’s champion during her remarkable career in WWE and TNA/Impact wrestling, said, “We’re so excited about how quickly Dresslemania has grown and continues to get bigger year after year. We started Dresslemania to help use our platform to give back to communities and good causes, and we are thrilled to partner with Childhelp®. They have so many great programs advocating for kids.”

Wyndham, a former announcer in Impact Wrestling, and an interviewer on FITE TV, added, “Having a live event in Hollywood during wrestling’s biggest weekend, with someone as prominent in our industry as Mick Foley as our special guest host … it doesn’t get any better. We were obviously ecstatic when Mick agreed to be a part of Dresslemania, but it came as no surprise. He has always been so giving of his time for worthy causes and we couldn’t be more grateful that he will be joining us on what’s sure to be an incredible evening.”

For donation and media opportunities regarding DRESSLEMANIA III, please contact [email protected]