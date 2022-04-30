wrestling / News

Mick Foley To Manage FTR Next Month at PWF Show

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley FTR PWF Image Credit: PWF

Mick Foley is getting his chance to manage FTR at a PWF event next month. Foley announced on Twitter today that he’ll be in the corner of the AEW team at PWF’s May 14th show.

Foley wrote:

“TODAY’S BIG NEWS!

FOLEY TO MANAGE FTR!
@DaxFTR
@CashWheelerFTR

The wrestling world rejoices!

Get tix at http://pwflive.com

Foley will also do a meet and greet at the show, which will also feature Jerry Lawler, Griff Garrison, Marcus Kross, and Jimmy Valiant.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FTR, Mick Foley, PWF, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading