Mick Foley To Manage FTR Next Month at PWF Show
April 29, 2022 | Posted by
Mick Foley is getting his chance to manage FTR at a PWF event next month. Foley announced on Twitter today that he’ll be in the corner of the AEW team at PWF’s May 14th show.
Foley wrote:
Foley will also do a meet and greet at the show, which will also feature Jerry Lawler, Griff Garrison, Marcus Kross, and Jimmy Valiant.
