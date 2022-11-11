Mick Foley Weighs In On Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short

AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch fell short in the eyes of fans, and Mick Foley recently weighed in the issues surrounding the bout. The match took place at AEW Revolution 2021 between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, and is largely remembered for the disappointing finish where the “explosion” petered out. Foley weighed in on the match during his latest episode of Foley is Pod for Ad Free Shows, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the match failing to meet expectations: “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge gifts. They had a little trouble with the stipulations.”

On AEW failing to deliver on the stipulation: “You either stay on one side of the road or the other. If you design it to be in the middle, it gets squashed like a grape, even if that’s just emotionally.”

On fans of deathmatch wrestling: “The people that watch it are good people, who like to see consenting adults do weird stuff. I don’t condone it, but I understand it. But I feel like the people that take that step and do it for more than the money are worthy of our admiration, even if it’s not your thing.”