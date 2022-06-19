Mickie James on Serving as the Guest Enforcer for Queen of the Mountain at Slammiversary

– Speaking to Pop Culture ahead of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022, Mickie James discussed serving as the special guest ring enforcer for tonight’s Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On serving as the enforcer for Queen of the Mountain: “I’ve been a little naked, without the championship now. For a couple of months, been in this reset mode of like, ‘What’s next for Mickie James, what am I going to do?’ and I was like, ‘there’s no way Slammiversary is coming to my backyard and I’m not going to be a part of it.’ You are looking at the special enforcer for the Queen of the Mountain.”

On getting a firsthand look at her next opponent: “I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I would’ve been there regardless, but I’m like, ‘I got this.’ Plus I got to get a firsthand look, I got to get a bird’s-eye view, if you will, of who I’m going to take this championship from next.”

Tonight’s Queen of the Mountain Match will see Tasha Steelz defend her Knockouts Championship against Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, and Tasha Steelz. James will be the guest enforcer for the match. Slammiversary 2022 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE TV later tonight.