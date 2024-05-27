wrestling / News
Mike Bailey Announced For OTT ScrapperMania Weekend
May 27, 2024
Speedball Mike Bailey is coming to Over The Top Wrestling as the news was announced today.
This August, he will be working both nights. Danhausen and Nic Nemeth are among the esteemed lineup already confirmed for OTT ScrapperMania weekend.
Bailey’s upcoming appearance marks his long-awaited return since 2022.
ScrapperMania 8
THE BIG ONE
August 9th The Hangar #Wolverhampton
Aug 10th National Boxing Arena #Dublin
🎟️TICKET INFORMATION🎟️
https://t.co/z8FVAkHjz5 #OTT #ScrapperMania pic.twitter.com/S2awrHOUd0
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) May 27, 2024