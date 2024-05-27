wrestling / News

Mike Bailey Announced For OTT ScrapperMania Weekend

May 27, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Mike Bailey Impact Wrestling TNA Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Speedball Mike Bailey is coming to Over The Top Wrestling as the news was announced today.

This August, he will be working both nights. Danhausen and Nic Nemeth are among the esteemed lineup already confirmed for OTT ScrapperMania weekend.

Bailey’s upcoming appearance marks his long-awaited return since 2022.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mike Bailey, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading