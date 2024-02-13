Mike Bailey on What He Hopes to Accomplish in 2024

– Fightful recently interviewed TNA wrestler Mike Bailey joked that he wants 10 more matches than Will Ospreay. Bailey said the following on what he wants to accomplish in 2024:

“It’s better than 2023, which was pretty crazy. Again, this is another thing that I said in the tweet, 2015 was the first time people in the US were saying this was my breakout year, right? Then 2016, 2017, 2018 —2022 was my breakout year, 2023 was my breakout year, 2024 again. But my biggest accomplishment in wrestling is making every single year better than the last and I’ve made it very difficult for me to achieve that once again in 2024, and I’m not sure how I will, but I will. Maybe ten other matches with Will Ospreay. Sky is the limit.”