Mike Bennett Explains Why He’ll End Jonathan Gresham’s ROH Pure Title Reign

Mike Bennett is set to face Jonathan Gresham for the latter’s ROH Pure Championship at Best in the World, and he discussed why he’s the man to take the title in a new interview. Bennett spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On getting a shot at the ROH Pure Championship this quickly: “It’s cool, man, because I spent the last three or four years doing things, or trying to do things, and not being able to capitalize on goals or dreams that I have. So it’s nice to actually now go to a company and put something out there, and manifest it and tell the office that this is what I want to do. This is the direction I see myself going in, and to have them come back to me and be like, ‘Okay, yeah, we trust you to do that,’ that’s a really cool feeling. And I know it’s built up over time. I’ve been at Ring of Honor before. I was there for five years before, so it’s really nice to have that trust, and it’s nice to be able to just go there and be like, ‘Yeah, this is what I want’ and for them to be like, ‘Yeah, that’s not completely out of the realm of possibility. Show us, prove it to us and then we’ll put you in that spot.’”

On why he’s the guy to end Jonathan Gresham’s title reign: “This Pure division, the Pure Title has kind of elevated him to this status in wrestling where most people would probably argue he’s the best technical wrestler in pro wrestling, hands down. He’s the best pure wrestler, 100%. I think the biggest difference for between me and Gresham is just our background, where we’re coming from, where my mindset is coming from and where his mindset is coming from. I’m not gonna say I’m the underdog because when you’re 20 years in and you’ve accomplished things that I’ve been able to accomplish, I don’t want to say I’m the underdog. I’m not the rookie coming in, or this and that. I’ve been lucky and fortunate enough to do a lot of cool things in my career. However, in this match, I’m looked at as not on Gresham’s level, and I think when you are put in that position, at least I know when I’m put in that position, it brings a little extra something out of you.”