Mike Bennett Weighs In On The Importance His Friendship With Matt Taven, Talks Honor No More vs. The Kingdom

Mike Bennett recently discussed his friendship with his tag partner Matt Taven, as well as being part of the Kingdom and Honor No More. Bennett spoke with Sportskeeda’s Kevin Kellam for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On who he’d choose if he had to pick between working with Paul Heyman or knowing Matt Taven: “This isn’t a knock on him but I wouldn’t know Paul Heyman and that’s easy. Like, it’s easy. Taven, he’s my best friend in the whole world. It’s like, my wife’s my best friend, and then Matt Taven is right next to her. He officiated my wedding. He was the first person we called when I was getting clean and sober. He’s been there for me through everything, and I just love that dude like a family member. So it’s not even a close call for me.”

On whether he’d pick having been in the Kingdom or being part of Honor No More: “Man, that’s tough. See, that’s a tough one. Because The Kingdom had me, Taven, and [Adam] Cole, which were all best friends, and obviously Maria. But Eddie Edwards is such a part of my history and my life and such a strong friend too. It is so hard to pick, but I’m gonna have to go with The Kingdom only because I feel like that was my baby. I just hold it so close to my chest. The name was my idea and it just originated with me, Cole, and Matt Hardy. So it’s just — it’s rare, and I feel like that’s kind of where my career started to take off. So it’s like, that’s special to me.”