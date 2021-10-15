Mike Bennett On His Issues With NXT 2.0 Relaunch, WWE Not Attracting Younger Fans

Mike Bennett isn’t big on the NXT 2.0 revamp, and he shared his thoughts on it in a new interview. The WWE alumnus and ROH star appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast and was asked about the relaunch of NXT. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the NXT 2.0 reboot: “It’s one of those things where I don’t think they know what’s good in wrestling anymore. The proof is in the pudding. I can’t sit through the show ’cause as a wrestling fan, I don’t consider it good wrestling. They can talk about that they’re gonna spice it up a little, or make it more Rated R, or whatever they’re gonna do, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have a pulse on what wrestling fans want to see, it’s just not gonna be good.”

On WWE having trouble attracting a younger demographic: “I was reading something the other day that still said the average age of the people that watch NXT are high 50-year-olds or 60-year-olds. That’s not exactly targeting the younger audience. And again, I just go back to – what might have worked for the younger audience back in the late ’90s, early ’00s, early ’90s, just isn’t gonna be what’s popular nowadays. You need someone that understands what those age groups wanna see, and unfortunately, I just don’t think the people that are in charge there understand it.”