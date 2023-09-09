– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled the infamous match between Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels at WWE SummerSlam and Michaels’ “overselling” in the match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Chioda on Shawn Michaels overselling during his match with Hulk Hogan: “It was popping me inside. I was laughing inside, I was having fun with it, like he was. He was basically overselling. I kind of got the picture. He was just popping me inside without the smiling on TV. Of course, you can’t smile as a referee on TV. You can smile if you’re babyface and a heel. They don’t know what you’re smiling about … But not as a ref. But yeah, it just popped me way inside … It was just kind of like ‘holy sh*t!’ I knew what was going on. What are you going to do? I was like, ‘He’s making Hogan look strong!'”

On why Michaels was the best at selling: “He’s the best at selling. Shawn Michaels could sell his ass off. It’s what babyfaces should do, heels should do, it’s both ways.”