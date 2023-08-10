wrestling / News
Mike Chioda Explains Why He’s A Fan of Charlotte Flair
August 10, 2023
In the latest episode of Monday Mailbag (via Wrestling Inc), former referee Mike Chioda explained why he’s a fan of WWE’s Charlotte Flair, citing multiple aspects of her work. This includes her entrance, how she acts backstage, her in-ring skills and more.
He said: “To me, she’s in her prime. And she’s looking good and ripped, just tremendous shape. I’m a huge fan of Charlotte Flair. She’s got everything. She’s one-stop shopping in the professional wrestling business. Classy, too.“
