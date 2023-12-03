Mike Chioda On How He Would Have Ended ‘Who Ran Over Stone Cold’ Story

In the latest episode of Monday Mailbag (via Wrestling Inc), Mike Chioda spoke about the WWE’s infamous ‘who ran over Stone Cold’ storyline and how he would have ended it. In order to write out Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1999, an angle took place in which he was hit by a car at Survivor Series 1999. The culprit was eventually revealed to be Rikishi, who did it on the orders of Triple H.

Chioda said: “I would have probably liked to have seen Vince [McMahon]. Those two were great, man. I mean, the way Vince always used his expressions and all his selling … and Stone Cold flipping off the boss right in his face and stunning him. It was great. Stone Cold coming down in beer trucks and hosing everyone down with beer. Who else gets to do that to their boss and get paid for it?“