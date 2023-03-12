wrestling / News
Mike Chioda On The Process For Referees To Prepare For Matches
Mike Chioda has overseen many matches over his lengthy referee career, and he recently weighed in on how aware the refs need to be for matches. Chioda talked about the process during a new Mailbag Monday for AdFreeShows, and you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On what you have to know going into the match: “You have to know the match in and out. You have to know what the false finishes are, the heat spots, time cues, how much time they want before they go on break, how much time they want going off the air to a go-home cue.”
On the referee uniform: “You have to go out and get your own shirts or else they’ll supply these shirts like the Vince McMahon shirts. They’re thick material shirts. I used to get all my shirts at Dick’s [Sporting Goods] for many years.”
