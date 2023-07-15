Mike Chioda Reveals Money in the Bank Idea He Pitched to WWE

– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda reveals he once pitched an idea to WWE to have wrestlers dual winners of a Money in the Bank Ladder Match, with someone getting the contract, and another person getting the briefcase. As a result, the holders of each would have to face each other to gain control of both. Chioda reveals his Money in the Bank idea he pitched to WWE (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It was always about Dolph Ziggler and somebody else … going for the briefcase, as they’re up there, the briefcase opens up. One falls down with the contract, [and] one falls down with the f***ing briefcase. So now, the case ain’t nothing without the contract, [and] the contract’s nothing without the briefcase, so now you gotta square off into a finals match. … I kept pitching that idea, but it never went through.”