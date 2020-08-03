Various News: WWE Content On NBC’s Peacock, Ricochet & Lashley Set for WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Mike Tyson on Shark Week

– PWInsider notes that more than 100 hours of WWE content will launch on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service this month including episodes of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Untold documentaries, and Best of WWE compilations. All of this content is already available on WWE Network.

– WWE 2K Battlegrounds has announced Ricochet and Bobby Lashley for the game.

The All Mighty… or The One and Only? @KingRicochet and @fightbobby are yours for the brawling in #WWE2KBattlegrounds 😎 pic.twitter.com/PRKc3El6YS — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 3, 2020

– Mike Tyson will be part of The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week starting on Sunday night. Here is Discovery’s press release: