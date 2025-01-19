wrestling / News
Mikey Rukus Says AEW Music Acoustic EP Is Done
In a post on BlueSky, AEW musician Mikey Rukus said that the upcoming AEW Stringside Acoustic EP is now complete. A release date was not revealed.
He wrote: “The AEW STRINGSIDE ACOUSTIC EP is complete. In 2 decades of writing, this is my first time ever recording/performing without distortion. To say I was apprehensive is an understatement. But this was a journey that lead me to peace within myself for a specific reason. I will share that story soon.”
The AEW STRINGSIDE ACOUSTIC EP is complete.
In 2 decades of writing, this is my first time ever recording/performing without distortion. To say I was apprehensive is an understatement. But this was a journey that lead me to peace within myself for a specific reason.
I will share that story soon.
🙏🏽
— RUKUS (@mikeyrukus.bsky.social) January 18, 2025 at 10:37 AM
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Events Between Corey Graves and WWE This Past Week, If It Was A Work
- Tony Schiavone On What He Thinks Is His Most Famous Line As Announcer
- Jake Roberts Thinks Ric Flair Has Tarnished His Legacy
- Backstage Update on Corey Graves & WWE, Rumored Belief That Graves Attempted To Get Fired by WWE