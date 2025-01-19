wrestling / News

Mikey Rukus Says AEW Music Acoustic EP Is Done

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Themes Instrumentals Image Credit: AEW Music

In a post on BlueSky, AEW musician Mikey Rukus said that the upcoming AEW Stringside Acoustic EP is now complete. A release date was not revealed.

He wrote: “The AEW STRINGSIDE ACOUSTIC EP is complete. In 2 decades of writing, this is my first time ever recording/performing without distortion. To say I was apprehensive is an understatement. But this was a journey that lead me to peace within myself for a specific reason. I will share that story soon.

