Minoru Suzuki Debuting For House of Glory Next Month

Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki is set to make his House of Glory debut in October. House of Glory announced that Suzuki will make his debut for the company at their October 13th show at the NYC Arena.

The King is coming to NYC!

House of Glory Pro Wrestling has announced today the legendary NJPW star Minoru Suzuki will make his HOG debut at the NYC Arena on October 13th.

The former IWGP Intercontinental and NEVER Openweight champion will be making a rare New York appearance.

For over thirty years, Minoru has been a legend in professional wrestling. What does he have in store for House of Glory? Who is his target? His opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans will not want to miss the huge event and rare opportunity to see one of the all time greats.

“Friday the 13th” will stream live on the Premier Streaming Network and tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. Tickets start at $20.

The NYC Arena is easily accessible by MTA, LIRR, and has limited street parking available in Jamaica, Queens.