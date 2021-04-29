AEW News: Miro Destroys Kip Sabian on Dynamite, Darby Allin Retains TNT Title

– Miro is done letting Kip Sabian hold him back, destroying his former friend on AEW Dynamite. You can see the clip below of Sabian walking up to talk to Miro, only to have the Best Man attack him and slam his arm in the door:

– Darby Allin was able to retain his TNT Championship in the main event of tonight’s show against 10. During the match, Ethan Page came out and got involved, and then attacked again after the match alongside Scorpio Sky: