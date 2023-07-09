Missa Kate Says Winning Titles Is Only Part Of M95’s Goals

Speaking recently with WrestleZone, NWA’s World Women’s Tag Team Champion Missa Kate shared her thoughts on the future for her tag team’s objectives (per Fightful). Kate, who makes up one half of M95 alongside her teammate Madi Wrenkowski, expressed her ambitions to win more titles and to draw more spotlight onto women’s tag teams in the industry at large and at NWA in particular. You can find a highlight from Kate and watch the full interview below.

On what she wants to accomplish going forward: “I would say that we have two arms and there’s two women’s title belts available, so why not have M95 take all of the gold. Yeah, that’s one goal for both of us but ultimately, her and I want to bring attention to women’s tag teams. They’re starting to emerge a little bit, there’s a few, but there aren’t any set female tag teams. We’re kind of hoping to inspire and bring that out because we want competition. They’re not gonna beat us, but they can try. We’re trying to hit a wave and make sure that wave doesn’t come down.”