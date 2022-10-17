wrestling / News
Mixed Tag Match Added to Battle Slam: Thriller
Battle Slam has added a mixed tag team match to its Thriller show later this month. The promotion announced that Richard King and Ashley D’Amboise will take on Chad Skywalker & Jada Stone at the event, which takes place on October 30th.
The updated lineup for the show is below:
* Free Four All Eliminator #1 Contender’s Match: Leon Ruff vs. Shoot Taylor vs. Carlie Bravo vs. JDX
* Abadon vs. Janai Kai
* KiLynn King vs. Queen Aminata
* KC Navarro vs. Kevin Knight
* Richard King & Ashley D’Amboise vs. Chad Skywalker & Jada Stone
* Jay Malachi vs. Adam Priest.
This is the first ever Mixed Tag Team match at #BATTLESLAM‼️
And there's A LOT of animosity between these 4, which team will co-exist and secure a win??
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) October 16, 2022
