Mixed Tag Match Added to Battle Slam: Thriller

Battle Slam has added a mixed tag team match to its Thriller show later this month. The promotion announced that Richard King and Ashley D’Amboise will take on Chad Skywalker & Jada Stone at the event, which takes place on October 30th.

The updated lineup for the show is below:

* Free Four All Eliminator #1 Contender’s Match: Leon Ruff vs. Shoot Taylor vs. Carlie Bravo vs. JDX

* Abadon vs. Janai Kai

* KiLynn King vs. Queen Aminata

* KC Navarro vs. Kevin Knight

* Richard King & Ashley D’Amboise vs. Chad Skywalker & Jada Stone

* Jay Malachi vs. Adam Priest.