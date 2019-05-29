WWE News: The Miz Hosting The Challenge on MTV Tonight, Samoa Joe on Fundraiser for Samu Anoa’i, Full Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode Video

– The Miz is set to host The Challenge on MTV tonight with Lolo Jones. You can check out his announcement on the show below.

TONIGHT, I host the @ChallengeMTV #WarOfTheWorldsReunion w/ @lolojones and a lot of answers make me do this. Don’t miss it at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/06SDcGKVT8 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 29, 2019

– WWE released a full NXT TakeOver: San Antonio match featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode. You can check out the full match video in the player below.

– WWE released a video where Samoa Joe shows support for the fundraiser for Samu Anoa’I, aka Samu of The Headshrinkers, in a crossover event between WXW-C4 and WWE. You can check out that video clip below.