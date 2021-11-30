wrestling / News
Miz & Maryse Return to WWE TV on Raw, Confront Edge
The Miz and Maryse are back on WWE Raw, making their return to come out and confront Edge on Monday night. Tonight’s episode saw the couple come out and interrupt Edge’s return promo, with Miz talking about how he elevates WWE every chance he has while Edge just disappears between his WWE appearances. The two went back and forth, with Edge saying that Miz left his friend (John Morrison) to get fired while he went off to Dancing With the Stars.
This was Miz’s first appearance on WWE TV since August, and Maryse’s first since April.
The stars have aligned because @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin are BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/0lheVK8b5p
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021
There's no plain view for the future ahead between these two … @mikethemiz & @EdgeRatedR are locked in on #WWERaw after a war of words on the 🎤! pic.twitter.com/dyn2gk6QOq
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021
